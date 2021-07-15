My only regret is trusting Nana Akuffo Addo – Martin Amidu

- Advertisement -

Before the 2020 elections Ghanaians got the shock of their lives after Martin Amidu who was by then the special prosecutor of the country announced his resignation.

According to Martin Amidu, he can’t continue working under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo because he is corrupt and so are some of his workers.

Well, despite the banter between himself and the office of the President after his resignation, many would have wished for him to stay in his corner and mind his business but that is not the case as he has dropped a new attack against the president.

According to the former Special Prosecutor, his biggest regret in life as of now is trusting Nana Addo who is the first gentleman of the land.

He said in an article titled ‘A Short Tenure Fighting Corruption and Political Discrimination Is More Honourable’ published on Friday, July 9: “The only regret I have in life is to have trusted President Nana Akufo-Addo in such a sheepish manner as to have allowed him to have conned me into agreeing to be his Special Prosecutor in a naïve but sincere belief on my part that he was intent on fighting corruption and was also against using the process of criminal justice administration as an instrument of political discrimination against his political opponents.”

He also slammed Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame in the article for saying in an interview on Metro TV that but for his spirited defence in court as a Deputy Attorney General, Mr Amidu would not have become the Special Prosecutor “which he so much touts about”.

On that, Mr Amidu replied: “The position and status of Special Prosecutor was not one I would ordinarily have agreed to be nominated and appointed to after declining nomination for the Supreme Court in 1999 as I indicated on oath at my vetting but for the fact the President invited, cajoled, promised, and assured me that the appointment was going to be on terms personal to me and vowed to ensure my independence and that of the Office.”

He described the Attorney General as having the “effrontery, childlike pomposity and arrogance” to have granted the referenced interview.