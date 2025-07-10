type here...
Entertainment

My p3nis is bigger than Angel Asiamah’s own- Kwaku Bonsam

By Mzta Churchill

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has sparked a controversy online.

The popular fetish priest has blamed Angel Asiama, the husband of Nana Agradaa for the latter’s predicament.

Speaking on Lawson TV, Nana Kwaku Bonsam compared Angel Asiama to Nana Agradaa’s ex-husband.

Unlike Angel Asiama, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said that Nana Agradaa’s ex-husband was able to control her.

Talking about what Nana Agradaa said about Asiamah concerning s.exual intercouse, Nana Kwaku Bonsam treated it with disregard.

According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, Nana Agradaa has not seen any good man before, which is why she is acting like that.

He stated that he has a bigger p3nis and can last longer in bed than Angel Asiamah.

