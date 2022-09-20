type here...
My parents never wanted me to become an actress – Jackie Appiah reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
jackie appiah birthday-ft
Star actress, Jackie Appiah has revealed that her parents never wanted her to be on our screens because they wanted her to be a lawyer while growing up.

As disclosed by Jackie, she struggled a lot during her childhood because growing up within a family of lawyers was very challenging with regard to her career choice as an actress.

The award-winning and famous Ghanaian actress made these revelations speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh’s Oke-Hortons Nosa at the movie premiere of Symphony, a Nollywood film she starred in.

In her own words;

“Growing up, my Dad did not want me to become an actress he wanted me to go to school and pay attention to my books. That is the same thing role I played in the movie symphony, where u didn’t want my daughter to follow her dreams by becoming a musician. I felt my daughter should become a doctor or a lawyer that’s what resonated with the real Jackie Appiah about this movie.”

This story resonates with me so much because it reminds me of growing up, when my daddy wanted me to become a lawyer, because I come from a family of lawyers

“Father didn’t understand, why I should become an actress, he just wanted me to become a lawyer. But I followed my dreams and now he is enjoying the success and he is happy, so am I.”

Although Jackie Appiah pursued her dream to become an actress and fortunately for her, things went as planned but she still furthered her education.

She recently graduated from the Univerity of Ghana after bagging a bachelor’s degree in Political science and Information Studies from the prestigious tertiary institution.

    Source:Ghpage

