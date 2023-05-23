My parents poisoned and buried my elder brother alive – Son of GH viral ‘mentally challenged’ couple ‘reveals’

- Advertisement -

Following the revelation that Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest lost touch with reality and sanity after losing two of their kids.

Their second child named El Saa has revealed in a very emotional interview ith KOFI TV that his parents purposely killed his elder brother.

According to the 8-year-old boy, his parents poisoned gari soakings for his late elder brother named El Waa to eat and later buried him alive because he was refusing to die.

READ ALSO: My mother uses ‘poopoo’ to prepare soup for us – Son of viral GH ‘mentally challenged’ couple speaks

In the course of the interview, he explained that while his elder brother was been dragged to the pitiful pit dug by his own father in their backyard to be buried, he was crying and begging for mercy but Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest refused to listen to any of his pleas.

They buried him alive despite shouting and begging for mercy and help. Due to this, he also advised himself to run away from home because he might be next.

He additionally made some unimaginable revelations as to how his mother will sometimes use faces to prepare soup for them to eat,

And how his father completely banned him from bathing and brushing his teeth.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: We killed our children to save Ghana – Empress Lupita

READ ALSO: They murdered their two kids for juju powers to grow their church