“My partner does not like sex as much I do, we do it once every month” – What should I do?

A distraught guy is seeking answers over the lack of intimacy in his relationship.

According to him, his partner is the direct opposite of him as far as sex and intimacy are concerned. He has been concerned over the lack of it.

In seeking answers, this guy has revealed that although he loves his partner, he feels down due to the lack of regular sex….he wrote;

Dear Sugars,

My partner and I have been together for three years. She’s 37, I’m 32 (and male). We’ve had our ups and downs, but the longer we’re together the stronger our relationship becomes. We support one another and share a lot of sweetness.

The problem is sex. Our libidos are mismatched, with me being the high-desire partner. My advances are often met with passivity. On average, we have sex once a month. It’s always good, if not great. We talk about what turns us on and off, we share our fantasies, and we’re open to trying new things.

My partner says I’m good at pleasuring her and she often expresses her attraction to me, so I don’t understand why we have sex so seldom. We’ve had numerous conversations about it — almost always because I brought it up. I explain that I want to understand why attraction doesn’t for her translates into desire. She says sex just isn’t “a big part” of our relationship, but my desire for her is unflagging.

We’re talking about moving in together and starting a family. I’m open to that, but also reluctant, knowing that sex will likely become even less frequent once we have kids. I want to believe that we can create a robust, healthy sex life, but I’m at a loss as to what the next step is.

Frustrated