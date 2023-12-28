My partner must forgive me for cheating when I apologize – BBNaija Doyin lectures women

- Advertisement -

Former big brother naija housemate, Doyin has caught the attention of internet folks after expressing her views on forgiveness in relation to cheating.

According to the chronic cheat, if a partner admits to cheating and genuinely apologizes, then the couple should have the ability to restore their relationship.

Doyin highlighted the significance of forgiveness and the possibility of personal development and recovery that can arise from it.

These bold claims from her is not sitting right with netizens who are telling her to desist from ever dishing out relationship advice for her own sanity.