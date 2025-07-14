My party is in power so no one can arrest me, all police men in Ghana are fools- Oboy Siki brags

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has bragged that he is above the laws of Ghana because his party, which is the NDC is in power.

Oboy Siki bragged during a fight with actor cum movie producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Per the information gathered by Gh Page, Lilwin warned Boys Boys not to make an appearance at his movie premiere, stating emphatically that failure to do so will put the aged actor into a situation he never thought of.

In response, Oboy Siki said that he is above the laws of Ghana at the moment, hence, no police can get him arrested.

Oboy Siki claims his party, the NDC is in power so he can do whatever pleases him and no one can take a legal action against him.

The actor went on to use unprintable words on policemen and women in Ghana, saying that they are all fools.