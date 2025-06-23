My pastor and his junior pastor have stolen my 6k Cedis- beautiful lady cries out

A beautiful nursing student named Suzan has disclosed how her Pastor and his Junior pastor connived to steal her 6, 000 Ghana Cedis.

Suzan, speaking in an interview with MFK on Lawson Afisem stated that she is a Kuamsi girl, but because of education, she now stays in Accra.

She noted that even though she used to not go to church, she decided to go after meeting her pastor and his junior pastor named Henry and Papa J respectively.

Narrating the story, Suzan stated that she had reported to school late and did not have anywhere to sleep or pack her belongings except Papa Jay’s home.

Suzan claims that part of her belongings was 6, 000 Cedis which was meant for her accommodation.

Sadly enough, Suzan stated that she checked her stuff later only to find out that the money was nowhere to be found.

According to her, Papa Jay, her pastor’s Junior pastor admitted to taking the money, however, all plans to take the money back have failed.

Shockingly, Suzan said that she later found out that her pastor and his junior pastor had connived to do that to her, stating that, they had done similar things to other church members.