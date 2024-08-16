“My pieces of jewellery alone can buy two cars no one owns in Ghana” – Shatta Wale brags (Video)

Self-proclaimed African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, is once again making headlines with his bold and brash statements.

In a recent TikTok live session, the outspoken artist boasted about his wealth.

While ranting, the ‘Enter The Net’ hitmaker didn’t hold back as he compared his financial success to that of Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale mocked Sarkodie’s well-known admiration for luxury cars, particularly the Porsche Panamera, suggesting that owning such a vehicle is the pinnacle of Sarkodie’s ambitions.

In contrast, Shatta Wale emphasized that his wealth extends far beyond cars, as he owns multiple houses and is patiently waiting for the right moment to build his dream home.

“I laugh anytime an artiste brags on social media that he has built a house,” Shatta Wale scoffed during the live session. “I buy houses all the time and I’m just waiting for the right time to build my dream house.”

But Shatta Wale didn’t stop there. Continuing his braggadocious talk, he made an even bolder claim about the value of his jewellery collection.

-- AD --

According to the dancehall star, the combined worth of his jewellery could purchase “two cars no one owns in Ghana,” further reinforcing his narrative of unparalleled wealth.