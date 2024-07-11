My Presidential ambition is a divine calling – Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has sent a strong message to his critics who have questioned his ambition to become President one day.

He says his ambition is a divine calling from God and will manifest when the time is right.

The ‘About To Wed’ actor stated that he will devote his time to preparing himself for the right moment rather than focus on naysayers. He emphasized, “My desire to rule Ghana in the future is a divine calling, and not even witches can stop my presidential calling.”

“By the special grace of God, my presidential ambition is a calling and a dream that will manifest when the time is right. For now, I am working, learning, and preparing myself so I am not found wanting when the time comes,” he explained.

“Interestingly, the witches, universe, and elements are all in alignment with God’s plan for me to become president of Ghana in the future. It has been ordained in the realms and sealed with the blood of Jesus,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.

The actor, who disclosed his presidential ambition last year, stressed the crucial role citizens play in shaping the future of the nation. He noted that as a celebrated personality, he is prepared to serve the nation and pay whatever price is necessary.

“There’s a need for active participation in politics, remaining vocal in our political beliefs, voicing our concerns, and holding leaders accountable for their actions,” he said.

“It is inspiring to see that our voices are heard and that positive changes are being made for the benefit of all. I will continue to speak up and work towards a better future for our country and people.”

“As a celebrity, I hold a unique perspective in politics. I intend to serve, even if it comes at a personal cost. I am driven by my determination to pay whatever price, if necessary,” he added.

The renowned actor, who has starred in films including Fortune Island, Last Night, Hero, and The Dead, urged his fellow creatives to engage in the national decision-making process rather than avoid politics.