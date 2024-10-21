GhPageNewsMy red flag is a guy who speaks Twi - GH lady...
My red flag is a guy who speaks Twi – GH lady reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Ghanaian lady has triggered an online conversation after opening up about one red flag she would look out for in a potential partner.

Speaking to an online content creator, the young lady noted that guys who speak Twi are a complete turn-off for her.

She noted that while she admired guys who spoke good English, she could barely stand men who spoke Twi or blended the local language with English.

@GhanaMayor1957 wrote: “She can’t even articulate in the language she’s glorifying. Anyhoo, what she means is that the “Kumasi people” accent may sound too primitive and lack the intonation and rhythm that enhance their expressiveness.”

@whytalk_Ef wrote: “Akans speak to much Twi and they are proud of it. If you are ashamed to speak your hometown language, blame your parents for making you look down on your tribe and culture. During family meetings in the US, my uncles pride in the kids who speak excellent Twi. It’s a must !”

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

