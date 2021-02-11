Comic actor Funny Face has finally opened up on how his relationship with Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor ended in tears following all their good times together as brothers.

According to Funny Face, he disobeyed Adebayor during his fight with Lil Win and that is what made the Togolese footballer to cut ties with him.

He explained that in the wake of the fight with Lil Win, Adebayor called him and phone asking him stop attacking Lil Win.

Funny Face continued that Adebayor promised to give him $300,000 but Lil Win insulted him he forgot about the promised he made to Adebayor and responded to the popular Kumawood actor.

It was at that point that Adebayor distanced himself and also failed to get the money he promised it.

Some people have started calling on Abebayor to come back and help his friend Funny Face since his mental health issue is very important.