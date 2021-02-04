My relationship with Hajia4real is just friendship – Shatta Wale reacts to threesome allegations

The boss of Shatta Movement, Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale has reacted to allegation from Ayisha Modi that he had a threesome with his godmother Mona aka Hajia4real.

Readers and followers would remember that Shatta Wale some few days ago had a social media banter with the unofficial spokesperson of Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi.

During their fight, Ayisha Modi stated clearly that Shatta Wale has been bonking the people he claims to be friends and family with.

According to her, Shatta Wale at a point even had a threesome with slay queen turned musician Hajia4real.

Shatta Wale has responded to the claims and stated that the allegation by Ayisha is false.

Sharing a photo of himself and Hajia4real he revealed that their relation is just real friendship adding that they have never had a threesome together.

He posted: “Our relationship is a genuine friendship without fucking”

See screenshot below: