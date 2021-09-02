- Advertisement -

Highly spiritual signed artiste Mr Drew has broken his silence on allegations that hit social media weeks ago that himself, Camidoh and S3fa had a threesome in a hotel room.

A video featuring Camidoh, Mr Drew, and S3fa playing around in a hotel room leaked on social media a few weeks ago, accompanied by S3fa’s smash song “E Choke.”

The ‘later’ hitmaker told ace presenter Abeiku Santana in a studio interview on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo that he personally welcomed S3fa into his hotel room when he was already there with Camidoh.

He claimed S3fa then recommended they make a video with her hit song “E Choke,” but the clip went viral on social media within minutes, which made people read meanings into what actually happened there.

Watch the video below:

S3fa, according to Mr Drew are just platonic friends with no strings attached.