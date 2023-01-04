type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMy school is FREE, nobody will pay anything to attend - Michael...
News

My school is FREE, nobody will pay anything to attend – Michael Blackson

By Albert
US-based Ghanaian actor Michael Blankson builds school in Ghana
- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson has said his new academy, which he has built at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana, is free.

According to him, nobody would be charged a penny to attend the school, which meant he would provide free tuition to all.

Speaking to blogger KobbyKyei at the unveiling ceremony of the Michael Blackson Academy, an ultramodern school facility, yesterday, he said he built the school to improve quality education in the area.

US-based Ghanaian actor Michael Blankson builds school in Ghana

Therefore, he would not burden parents with the extra responsibility of paying fees or denying a student because he could not pay for tuition.

“I had no idea I could build this when I was struggling.” This is part of God’s plan, and this is amazing. “I had no support growing up, but I am happy I can help others.”

“I arrived here 20 years ago and saw students unable to attend school. I decided to build this school. “Everything is free; you just need to pay attention: free food, free uniforms, and free education,” Michael Blackson said.

Ghana-US star Michael Blackson builds ultra-modern school at Agona Nsaba

American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson have built an ultra-modern academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana.

The school, which has been named after the actor, has been commissioned and will be ready for teaching and learning this year.

The Michael Blackson Academy is more than just a school; it encompasses tech, engineering, and sports facilities to help train students.

Check photos…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 4, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    58 %
    3.1mph
    91 %
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News