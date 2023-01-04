- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson has said his new academy, which he has built at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana, is free.

According to him, nobody would be charged a penny to attend the school, which meant he would provide free tuition to all.

Speaking to blogger KobbyKyei at the unveiling ceremony of the Michael Blackson Academy, an ultramodern school facility, yesterday, he said he built the school to improve quality education in the area.

Therefore, he would not burden parents with the extra responsibility of paying fees or denying a student because he could not pay for tuition.

“I had no idea I could build this when I was struggling.” This is part of God’s plan, and this is amazing. “I had no support growing up, but I am happy I can help others.”

“I arrived here 20 years ago and saw students unable to attend school. I decided to build this school. “Everything is free; you just need to pay attention: free food, free uniforms, and free education,” Michael Blackson said.

American-Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson have built an ultra-modern academy at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region of Ghana.

The school, which has been named after the actor, has been commissioned and will be ready for teaching and learning this year.

The Michael Blackson Academy is more than just a school; it encompasses tech, engineering, and sports facilities to help train students.

