My secret to being beautiful is that only one man eats me- Nana Agradaa shades Empress Gifty

Amid her beef with politician, Hopeson Adorye and his wife, Empress Gifty, Evangelist Tupac has bragged about being beautiful.

Agradaa in a self-recorded video bragged that she was more beautiful than Empress Gifty.

According to her, she has given birth to 5 children and has not done any surgeries, but she is still more beautiful than the Gospel musician.

Nana Agradaa attributed her beauty to the fact that she is not a whore.

The self-acclaimed woman of God claims she is the one-man type; that is, if she is with a man, it is only that man.

However, Evangelist Tupac stated that the same cannot be said about Empress Gifty, revealing that the gospel musician has been moving from one man of God to another.