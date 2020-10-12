type here...
My serious rap lines and songs never brought in money – D- Black

By Qwame Benedict
CEO of Black Avenue Music and businessman Desmond Blackmore known in showbiz as D-Black has responded to the many asking him to quit rapping because he is a lazy rapper.

Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on his Atuu Show, D-Black alluded to the fact that he his rap lines are not good adding that it’s rather fetching him all the money.

According to him, during his old days when he was serious with his rap career he never made a single dime out of those songs he recorded.

The Club Onyx owner explained that those songs only gave him accolades including earning a nomination at the BET which he didn’t win.

He went on to state that after he recorded songs like Vera, it became a national hit and it started bringing him money then he ever expected.

“When I was rapping, I was broke. When I was doing my rap stuff I was getting the accolades, BET but I didn’t get money. I went to the BET with $800 and when I came back I was broke for a very long time. But when I wrote “Vera” and recorded “Vera” everything changed”, he stressed.

