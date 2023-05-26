My sister and her hubby buried their son alive and fed the rest with toilet soup – Empress Lupita’s sister exposes

- Advertisement -

Empress Lupita’s junior sister named Sarah has granted an exclusive interview with GhPage and revealed some shocking revelations in the process.

According to Sarah, her sister was mentally sound before marrying Pastor Dan Mireku aka Godpapa The Greatest.

And even before she gave birth to her first child, she showed no signs of mental illness.

But after some time, she lost touch with her sanity and started behaving abnormally and completely refused to answer their calls.

READ ALSO: “I’ll be happy if my sister goes to jail” – Empress Lupita’s sister reveals

In the course of the interview, Sarah dismissed the speculations that it was her sister who introduced Godpapa The Greatest to idol worshipping.

In her view, both her sister and her husband are to blame for their predicaments.

She added that for the atrocities they have committed, she’ll be happy if her sister and her husband are jailed.

Sarah also lamented over the disgrace her sister has brought upon her innocent family.

She additionally confirmed the trending reports that Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest buried their son named El Waa alive and also fed the rest with poopoo soup.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Empress Lupita’s younger sister exposes her big time; Drops heavy dirty secrets (Video)

READ ALSO: Video of the most talked about Empress Lupita’s toilet soup finally lands online