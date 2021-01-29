My sister had 4 miscarriages- Diana Hamilton reveals the touching story behind her Adom song

- Advertisement -

Diana hamilton has unfolded the touching story behind her latest hit single dubbed Adom.

The decorated Gospel musician in an interview with Ike De on Angel Fm’s Entertainment Show disclosed that all her songs come from a deep place.

Speaking about why she barely does features, Diana explained that there has to be a bond between herself and whoever she features on a song with.

”There has to be a bond between us. Music is spirit and so our spirits have to connect. Also, featuring you on a song would mean endorsing not just you but your personality as well. These are the things I look at before I do a feature,” she said.

Furthermore, Ike De then asked Diana what inspired her song Adom which is currently topping the music charts.

The artist in response told the amazing story of how her younger sister suffered 4 miscarriages and bore a child under very bizarre circumstances.

After losing 4 pregnancies, Diana’s sibling conceived and this time her water broke untimely after 20 weeks.

”The doctors told her the baby would not survive because the fluid-filled membrane which cushioned her was gone. They advised that she aborts the baby or she would end up with an infection that could kill her. A whole lot of frightening reports from the health officers. She decided to keep the baby anyway. They said the unborn baby was lying on bones”, Diana said.

However, God saw her sister through the rest of the weeks and she delivered a healthy baby girl even when the doctors said she wouldn’t.

According to her, this testimony is what inspired the Adom song and it is no wonder the impact it is making.