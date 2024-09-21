type here...
My skin started peeling after a friend took me to juju – Kweku Darlington reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Kwaku Darlignton

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Kweku Darlington has opened up about the challenges he faced, which caused him to go silent musically.

In a recent interview on GhPage Rash Hour Show hosted by Rashad, the artist revealed that he was spiritually attacked.

And this led to severe illness and a temporary pause in his music career.

Kweku Darlington explained that he was “buried spiritually,” which significantly affected his health. According to him, the sickness was a result of an altercation between him and two other friends.

He mentioned that he visited several hospitals and herbalists for treatment until he joined his Christian fellowship in Atwea Mountains and received divine intervention.

The “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker shared that during this period, he struggled to create music.

Kweku Darlington stated that the spiritual ordeal not only took a toll on his physical well-being but also drained him musically.

Source:GHpage

