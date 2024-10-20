My son didn’t killl with a gun, it was just an accident – Bishop Salifu Amoako speaks

Bishop Salifu Amoako, founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, has urged Ghanaians to stop talking because his son didn’t killl anyone with a gun but it was rather through an accident.

Addressing his congregation during a Sunday service on October 20, 2024, the prominent religious leader expressed his frustration over the ongoing public discussions surrounding the incident.

He emphasized that the accident, though devastating, was not an intentional act and called for understanding and compassion.

Bishop Amoako who appeared visibly emotional defended his son by stating;

“It was an accident. My son did not carry a gun to kill anybody. He involved himself in a terrible accident, and I am not the one who did it, nor his mother.”

The tragic accident, which claimed the lives of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both students of Cornerstone International Academy, has sparked intense public outrage.

Before these comments, he had initially called for prayers and support for the families affected by the tragedy through a self-made video in which he alleged he had been crying for days.

