“My son died just 2 months to the general elections” – Chairman Wontumi emotionally reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi has emotionally revealed how he tragically lost his son just two months into the 2016 general elections.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman disclosed that his son drowned to death just when we were about to go into 2016 general elections.

According to Chairman Wontumi, he decided to make this information public to show how much he loves the NPP.

The NPP bigwig made was forced to disclose this on live TV while reacting Rev Owusu Bempah’s allegations that the NPP was behind his arrest years ago.

As stated by Chairman Wontumi, even his son’s tragic death didn’t deter him from campaigning for Nana Addo hence’s Owusu Bempah’s prophecy that John Mahama will be the next president wouldn’t discourage him.

Source:GHpage

