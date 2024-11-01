My son got aggregate 40 yet he has been denied admission to all the schools he chose – Mother laments

A Ghanaian woman has expressed worry after the Ministry of Education announced that the 2024/2025 SHS placement for Junior High School graduates had been released.

In a video on the Facebook page of UTV Ghana, the woman can be heard complaining that her son was not placed in any school despite getting an aggregate of 40.

Mother

After going to the Ghana Education Service’s Complaints and Solutions Centre to complain, the woman disclosed that authorities had promised to resolve her son’s situation.

She prayed that her son be placed in a senior high school at Koforidua.

Netizens Reactions…

Datboi Cobi – Aggregate 40 ooo, some kids are fortunate and the mother is following him wow

Sadat Habibi – When you have ofui as president every good things will turn to bad. God come for your people

Kendrick GH – Disorganised ah what is all this just because of free SHS pprrrr any free thing comes with easy problems

Abubakar Moro – So those in the village, how do they also change the schools? You are in Accra changing schools, so those in the village their life doesn’t matter?

