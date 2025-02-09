The mother of legendary Ghanaian rapper Okomfo Kwadee has disclosed that the musician has been missing for the past five days.

Kwadee has been in the news in the last few days after a video of him looking wretched and dirty surfaced on social media making some people raise concens about his wellbeing.

Mother of Kwadee speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz yesterday disclosed that she hadn’t set eyes on her son in the last five days and has already reported the matter to the police but she is yet to get any information on his whereabout.

According to her, despite the fact that they are all staying in Kumasi, she leaves at her own place and Kwadee also has his own place of abode.

In the interview with Empress Gifty, Kwadee mum claimed that she visited Kwadee’s place to see him but he wasn’t around and no one knew of his whereabout.

“I don’t know where my son is. I’ve not seen him for the past five days, and so I’ve informed the police about it, but I’ve not received feedback from them,” she said.

“I don’t live with Kwadee. We are in Kumasi, but he lives in his house, and I live in mine too. I decided to go and see him in his house, but when I went there, he was nowhere to be found,” she concluded.