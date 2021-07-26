- Advertisement -

The father of music producer Sugar Tone has granted an interview and has revealed that his son is in serious need of help.

Days ago, a video of the legendary music producer Sugar Tone surfaced on social media where he was seen lying on the floor and asking of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Netizens who saw the video reacted to it asking why and what happened for him to be looking wrecked and miserable.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM, the father of Sugar Tone revealed that he is aware of his son’s predicament calling on Ghanaians to help him.

He stated that his son is now broke and has resorted to alcohol as his only way of happiness.

Some artistes who have worked with him in the past have reacted to this sad story from the one-time popular music producer Sugar Tone.

Reggie Zippy who got his hit song ‘Virgin’ with the help of Sugar Tone upon seeing the video felt sorry for him and reacted swiftly to this unfortunate development.

He wrote; “I am so heartbroken bro ???????????”