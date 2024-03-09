- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has somehow confirmed the sexuality of her son James in a recent video shared online.

Afia was hurling insults at people in a recent video after they implied that she was opposing the anti-gay bill because of her kids.

One of Afia’s twin sons, James, was accused of being gay by her former best friend, Nana Tornado, two years ago.

Nana Tornado claims that Afia Schwar is an irresponsible mother who has ruined her children, which is the cause of her son’s homosexuality.

If Afia Schwar doesn’t put an end to her obscene campaign against him, Nana Tornado even threatened to wash all of her dirty laundry outside.

Amid the controversy, James Heerdegen’s purported gay partner came out to refute the rumours.

Anyway, in the latest video shared by Afia, she subtly admitted that one of her sons was gay.

Watch the video below: