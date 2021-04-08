- Advertisement -

The issue involving two youngers taking the life of Ishmael Mensah is still being discussed around with the majority of people yet to come to terms that they killed a 10-year-old for ritual purpose.

Well, at least some people can now heave a sigh of relief since reports suggest that the mallam who ordered the boys to present him with human part and an amount of GHC5000 has been arrested by the police.

New information from another woman in Kasoa identified as Madam Tawiah has told the media that her son would have been the victim but his stubbornness saved him.

According to her, one of the killers was in her house a day before the incident happened where he asked her last born who is 10 years old to buy him water to drink.

Madam Tawiah explained that her last born refused to run the errands for the killer. She continued that the killer forced him but he still failed until someone who was sitting and watching them came to the killer and told him to go and buy the water himself.

She was of the view that if her last born should have gone out to get the water for the killer maybe he would be the one they would have killed for their rituals.