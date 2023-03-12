- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has said that contrary to claims that her twin sons James and John Heerdegen are homosexuals, they actually have an insatiable desire for sex with women.

The mother-of-three said this during a recent interview with Zionfelix where she vehemently denied Nana Tonardo‘s unsubstantiated claims against her children in his numerous videos amid their feud.

The loudmouth media personality did not spare any chance of touting her sons’ sexual prowess with women and warned those who frolic with them, because they think they’re gay, to be wary.

According to Afia, her sons will shag any woman who throws themselves at them “on condom base” and move on to the next when they are done.

Responding to the never-ending allegations, Afia intimated that even if the claims were true, she wouldn’t have disowned her own biological children because she’s not homophobic.

She went on to drag Tonardo in the mud and went on to address him with unprintable names, including calling him a failed gay prostitute.

In fact, she said a whole lot of unspeakable things about him in the no-hold-back interview.