type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy sons like TONGA more than anything I know - Afia Schwar
Entertainment

My sons like TONGA more than anything I know – Afia Schwar

By Kweku Derrick
Afia-Schwar-James-John-Heerdegen-Nana-Tornado
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has said that contrary to claims that her twin sons James and John Heerdegen are homosexuals, they actually have an insatiable desire for sex with women.

The mother-of-three said this during a recent interview with Zionfelix where she vehemently denied Nana Tonardo‘s unsubstantiated claims against her children in his numerous videos amid their feud.

The loudmouth media personality did not spare any chance of touting her sons’ sexual prowess with women and warned those who frolic with them, because they think they’re gay, to be wary.

According to Afia, her sons will shag any woman who throws themselves at them “on condom base” and move on to the next when they are done.

Watch the video below

Responding to the never-ending allegations, Afia intimated that even if the claims were true, she wouldn’t have disowned her own biological children because she’s not homophobic.

She went on to drag Tonardo in the mud and went on to address him with unprintable names, including calling him a failed gay prostitute.

In fact, she said a whole lot of unspeakable things about him in the no-hold-back interview.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 12, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.9 ° F
    82.9 °
    82.9 °
    72 %
    1.8mph
    99 %
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News