My son’s mouth smells- man cries blood

By Mzta Churchill

An aged man has taken to MFK on Lawson Afisem show to reveal that his son is suffering from halitosis.

Speaking with MFK, the aged man stated that he noticed a bad scent from his child when the son was about 4 years old.

He claims initially, he, as well as the family thought it was not anything seriously, so, they paid less attention to it.

However, when the son continued to grow, according to the man, he realized that his condition had rather escalated.

He noted that he has tried all means including using traditional herbs to cure the son but the more they try, the worse the issue becomes.

Shockingly, the man stated that he was at the moment bankrupt because he had spent almost all his money to cure the son.

He had therefore called on the affluent Ghanaians, to help him cure his son, claiming that academically, the son is good, but, halitosis is preventing him from becoming the best version of himself.

