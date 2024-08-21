My sugar daddy was dating men on the side when we were together – Deborah Seyram Adablah drops a HOT claim

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the National Service Scheme (NSS) lady who previously made headlines by suing her “sugar daddy” for allegedly breaking an agreement to provide for her, has sparked controversy again.

In a recent revelation, Deborah claimed that during their relationship, her “sugar daddy” Ernest Kwasi Nimako was also dating men on the side.

This disclosure has added another layer of intrigue to the already sensational case.

In a recently surfaced video, she claims, “I don’t want to believe what I’m hearing, but I’ve learned that my sugar daddy had boyfriends.”

She went on to say that she’s in a whole different league compared to those “boyfriends” her sugar daddy was seeing.

