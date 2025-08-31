type here...
Entertainment

My teacher told me a poor person like me can’t be a journalist- Lawyer Abena Nyarko Appiah

By Mzta Churchill

Lawyer Abena Nyarko Appiah has divulged how her teacher discouraged her from becoming the journalist she always wanted to become.

Speaking in an interview on Gh Page, the beautiful lawyer took viewers back to when she was young and wanted to become a journalist.

She noted that, as a young student, anytime her teachers came to class and asked what they wanted to become, she stood and boldly stated that she wanted to become a journalist.

But shockingly enough, she claims one of her teachers discouraged her from achieving her dreams.

According to her, her teacher told her categorically that her dream to become a journalist could not come true following where she came from and who she was.

Lawyer Nyarko Appiah stated that her teacher’s comment discouraged her so much that she had to forget about her dream and focus on other things.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CE1PLEsZe/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Did they play my tribute song at Daddy Lumba’s one week?- Archipalago questions

Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, August 31, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Man sitting on the floor crying
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways