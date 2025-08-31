My teacher told me a poor person like me can’t be a journalist- Lawyer Abena Nyarko Appiah

Lawyer Abena Nyarko Appiah has divulged how her teacher discouraged her from becoming the journalist she always wanted to become.

Speaking in an interview on Gh Page, the beautiful lawyer took viewers back to when she was young and wanted to become a journalist.

She noted that, as a young student, anytime her teachers came to class and asked what they wanted to become, she stood and boldly stated that she wanted to become a journalist.

But shockingly enough, she claims one of her teachers discouraged her from achieving her dreams.

According to her, her teacher told her categorically that her dream to become a journalist could not come true following where she came from and who she was.

Lawyer Nyarko Appiah stated that her teacher’s comment discouraged her so much that she had to forget about her dream and focus on other things.

