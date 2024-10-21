type here...
My Teacher Told Me I Was Too Black And Not Beautiful To Become A TV Presenter- MC Yaa Yeboah

By Mzta Churchill
Media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah has recounted how her teacher back at school told her she couldn’t become a television personality.

The controversial media personality made this sad Revelation whilst speaking with Delay on Delay TV which Ghpage.com monitored.

She disclosed that it all started when they had moved to a different school when she tried to make a presentation in class.

According to her, after reading a poem, her teacher advised that she shouldn’t make it a dream to become a television presenter, saying she is too black and not beautiful to be in the midst of many people.

Adding that people of MC Yaa Yeboah’s caliber cannot become television presenters due to how grotesque she is.

“We had gone to another school and I had read a poem. When I got backstage, she pulled me and told me ‘You shouldn’t be in a hurry to be in the midst of people. You are not too beautiful. You can never be a television presenter. You are too black to be on TV”, she said.

MC Yaa Yeboah revealed that following that, “I was bullied by my classmates. Throughout school, I never felt pretty. So, I used to fight a lot because that was the only language I understood. If anyone tried to come at me, I would beat the person up”.

Mzta Churchill
Source:GH PAGE

