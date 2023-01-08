- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian songstress Mzbel says her disappointing performance at the 2022 Afrochella concert resulted from a spiritual manipulation against her.

The Asinbolanga hitmaker – real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah – was one of the lineups of artistes that graced the stage of one of the biggest shows in December.

Despite being on a music hiatus for many years, she tried to give off her best but sadly, her best was not enough.

She performed so terribly that her disgruntled fans took to social media to register their displeasure. Subsequently, she apologised for the disappointment but not without laying blame on the stage setup.

Although the incident was buried long before the year ended, it has been revived in the new year with MzBel still attributing blame.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mzbel said before going to the concert, a man of God forewarned her of some spiritual plot to disgrace her and ought to perform some purification before going to perform.

But according to Mzbel, she ignored the warnings because she doesn’t believe in pastors or religious authorities.

“Before I went to the show, a prophet called me and said he was a fan, and claimed that he has seen in a vision that there was orchestration in the spiritual realm to disgrace me on that show. But I didn’t listen to his advice because of my encounters with pastors. So, I didn’t pick up his calls again.

“I should have been aware that the energy around me at the time had been manipulated because I’m a spiritual person and a lot of people have called me to confirm that what happened is spiritual,” she added.

The songstress said she would have paid heed to the pastor but felt weird with the instructions given to her