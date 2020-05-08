LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko - Lilwin
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko – Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko - Lilwin
My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko - Lilwin
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin released a tribute song a day ago which is believed to be in memory of the late Bernard Nyarko.

READ ALSO: Bernard Nyarko’s family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin

Netizens after the song went viral has bashed Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as they are of the view that he wants to make money out of the death of Bernard Nyarko.

Lilwin speaking on Adom TV’s “Badwam” during a phone-in interview cleared the air on the reason why he released the tribute song.

He revealed that he did the song in memory of his late father who died just when he had a breakthrough in the industry and was ready to give him a treat of his life.

Responding to allegations that he released the tribute song for the late Bernard Nyarko, he said No.

READ ALSO: Consult family first before celebrating my brother’s one week – Bernard Nyarko’s Snr brother to movie makers

“If I say that the I released the tribute song for Bishop then I would be the greatest lair ever,” Lilwin said.

Well, the one-week celebration of the late actor will be held tomorrow, Saturday 9th May 2020 both in Accra and Kumasi.

Trust Ghpage.com to give you an up to date coverage of the One week celebration of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Previous articleBernard Nyarko’s family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin
Next articleBernard Nyarko’s family criticizes Lilwin for using their brother’s death as an avenue to make money

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

I didn’t kill my son – Bishop Nyarko’s mother finally breaks silence

Mr. Tabernacle -
Bernard Nyarko’s mother Auntie Ceci as she is called has finally broken the silence on issues regarding the death of her beloved...
Read more
Entertainment

Opambour rains insults on Kwaku Annan and Demon Breaker

Qwame Benedict -
The head pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom has lashed out at the host of NET 2 TV program...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s mother speaks for the first time after the demise of his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Today marks exactly one week since Kumawood's bright actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed on at the Ridge Government Hospital in Accra after...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars might not attend Bernard Nyarko’s funeral – Kwaku Manu warns

Qwame Benedict -
According to Kweku Manu, if the family of the late actor doesn't take care, none of his colleagues from the industry would...
Read more
Entertainment

First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com in our previous posts on the demise of Bernard Nyarko promised to give you an up to date coverage of events...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, May 9, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
79 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko’s son speaks on the relationship between his late father and Mcbrown

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nana Ama Mcbrown after the death of Kumawood's 'darling boy' actor the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been on the chopping board...
Read more
Entertainment

Bernard Nyarko sold his soul to Satan through Obinim – Pep Donkor

Qwame Benedict -
A popular prophetess by name Pep Donkor has accused Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of being the cause of Bernard Nyarko's death after...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown clashes with Bernard Nyarko’s family after his brother called her ‘Satan’ for lying

Lizbeth Brown -
The family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko have clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News