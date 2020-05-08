My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko – Lilwin

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin released a tribute song a day ago which is believed to be in memory of the late Bernard Nyarko.

Netizens after the song went viral has bashed Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin as they are of the view that he wants to make money out of the death of Bernard Nyarko.

Lilwin speaking on Adom TV’s “Badwam” during a phone-in interview cleared the air on the reason why he released the tribute song.

He revealed that he did the song in memory of his late father who died just when he had a breakthrough in the industry and was ready to give him a treat of his life.

Responding to allegations that he released the tribute song for the late Bernard Nyarko, he said No.

“If I say that the I released the tribute song for Bishop then I would be the greatest lair ever,” Lilwin said.

Well, the one-week celebration of the late actor will be held tomorrow, Saturday 9th May 2020 both in Accra and Kumasi.

