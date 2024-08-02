One-half of Nigerian music group P Square, Rudeboy, has in shock disclosed that his twin brother is the one behind his invitation to the EFCC.

According to him, he knew he had issues with his twin brother Mr P but he thought that the issues were all about music unknown to him it goes beyond music.

He explained that sometime last year, he was invited to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) because Mr P had filed a petition accusing him of fraud.

Upon honouring their invitation, he was surprised to see that the EFCC officials had printed out all his account balances and were asking him to explain the source of all the money in his account.

Rudeboy continued that he never saw the seriousness of the case until they informed him to get sureties and a lawyer to help him fight the case.

“This year, I was invited by the EFCC after they received a petition against me from my twin brother. I never thought our beef would get to this extent. I thought it was just music.”

“At the EFCC office, they had already printed all my account statements and asked me to explain every transaction. I thought, what if I was into fraud? That’s how my brother would have finished me. I cooperated with the investigation, but the questions became more intense. When they asked me to get a lawyer and sureties, I knew it was serious.”

“One month ago, they called me, my twin brother, and our elder brother, Jude, and said, ‘After all investigations, Paul is innocent. Paul is cleared. Everything you accused him of, we’ve done our investigation and he’s innocent.’”

