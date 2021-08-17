- Advertisement -

TV and radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger is still on her usual bragging spree and this time has revealed that she gives her twins Ghc 8000 a week as money for their upkeep.

Afia Schwar who is noted for always engaging in a fight with people is this time around fighting with Ayisha Modi who happens to be a friend to the industry and a huge fan of Bhim President Stonebwoy.

The two were friends until recently when they started having a confrontation with each other on social media about former slay queen Moesha Buduong.

In a new video sighted on social media, Afia Schwar revealed that she is not poor as Ayisha Modi and others are making people believe.

According to her, she has businesses that brings in a lot of money for her that is why she is able to take good care of her children.

She continued that her daughter Pena attends a good international school learns French, Spanish and sports just like an average rich kid.

Afia Schwar then dared Ayisha Modi and her godmother Queen Ciara who is the wife of Rev Obofour to also adopt children and take care of them if they claim they are rich.

Watch the video below:

She insisted that no one feeds her but they make such claims just to make her look bad in the eyes of people.