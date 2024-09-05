Ghanaian video vixen Efia Odo is of the view that any man who comes into her life and is unable to last 1 hour in bed is a red flag.

Efia Odo who is seen as an ‘ashawo’ by some people listed some of her red flags with the opposite sex and added that her man should last at least an hour in bed.

He added that the failure of the man to hit that one-hour mark was a no for her because it showed the man was weak.

She went ahead to say another red flag for her is a man who is 30 years old and still staying in the house with his parents.

Explaining that point, she revealed she loves to walk naked in the house and she wouldn’t feel okay going to her boyfriend’s house when he was staying with his parents.

She also revealed she is never going to date any guy from Tema.

She said: “A guy who only lasts 40 minutes in bed is a red flag. I need it to last a good hour or more. The first 10 minutes is for flirting. Also, any guy who lives with his parents at 30 is a red flag. Guys from Tema are big red flags.”

Watch the video below: