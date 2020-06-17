type here...
My wife is been chased by lesbians – Reggie Rockstone

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian popular rapper and the originator of the hip-life genre Reggie Rockstone in a new video sighted on social media has made a shocking disclosure.

According to him, some lesbians have mounted the courage to chase his wife to have a serious intimate affair with her.

He made emphasis on a particular young lady, a lesbian who is doing everything within her powers to snatch his beautiful wife from him.

In the video available to us, he seemed very uncomfortable and angry at the manner that particular lesbian keep pressuring his wife wanting to snatch her readily.

Adding on, Reggie said each time he sees the particular lesbian girl around his wife she tends to frown at him and that makes him feel very uncomfortable.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Reggie Rockstone 'vex mad' after a lesbian is trying to snatch his wife from him. No way, he said! And the rap with her daughter at the end of this video tho ?

Posted by Ghpage News on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

“This girl when she starts to see she frown, the girl loves my wife. She wants to have an affair with my wife” Reggie Rockstone stated.

