My wife deserves a statue and the Akwaaba Village must be named after her – Afua Asantewaa’s husband (VIDEO)

Kofi Aduonum, Afua Asantewaa’s husband has made a bold claim that the state should honour his wife by naming the Akwaaba Village where her Sing-A-Thon attempt took place after her.

According to him, his wife has played a prominent role in promoting Ghana and the said fun location and it’s proper that something is done to honor her.

He said;

“Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa. They should give her a space, maybe Asantewaa’s stage or Asantewaa’s corner.“

He added that people would love to visit the venue to learn about the historic event that caught the attention of the whole world.

“It will serve as a tourist site. Those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, will visit it and know where the lady performed. It is a personal appeal, but I believe it should be considered“.

Check out the video below