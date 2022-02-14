type here...
GhPageLifestyle"My wife has slept with 37 different men in just a year...
Lifestyle

“My wife has slept with 37 different men in just a year after our wedding” – Husband cries and seeks advice

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

A young married man has taken to the internet to seek advice and help after finding out about his wife’s sex escapades with 37 different men.

According to this distressed man, he was coerced to marry his wife who was his best friend back then because age had caught up with both of them.

In his worrying writeup, he explained that after their marriage, they had problems anytime they wanted to have sex because his wife still saw him as a friend and not a husband hence felt shy all the time.

Because of these unpleasant experiences, they both agreed to have sex outside of their marriage for some time until they become compatible with each other.

Unfortunately, he got blindsided by his wife romantic affairs with 37 different men until recently.

His nonchalant wife will be sleeping with the 38th guy today which is a valentine and he can’t stop her because of the agreement they both initially had.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.9 ° F
    79.9 °
    79.9 °
    80 %
    2.6mph
    100 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News