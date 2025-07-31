type here...
My wife left me because I returned a huge sum of dollars I found in my car- taxi driver

By Mzta Churchill

A young man, known to be a taxi driver has brought to the limelight how his wife divorced him a few months ago.

The taxi driver said that his wife had left him when he least expected it.

Narrating the story, the young man said that being a taxi driver, it is no news that he picks people up from one place and sends them to the other.

One day, the taxi driver claims he picked a a passenger who left his huge sum of dollars in the taxi.

Being a good taxi driver and a staunch Christian, the taxi driver claims he searched for the passenger and returned the money left in the car.

After knowing what happened, the taxi driver said that his wife expressed shock and anger simultaneously.

Following that, he noted that his wife decided to call the marriage quits and move on with her life.

