My wife was into business when I met her – Afiba Tandoh’s Obroni husband speaks (Video)

Afiba Tandoh’s husband, Mr Tony, revealed that his wife was already into business before their meeting and marriage.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with King Asu-B on GhPage’s Akwantuo Mu Nsem, Mr Tony revealed that Afiba was into the sale of ladies’ products.

According to Mr Tony, Afiba was doing her national services and into business at the same time when they met.

Despite being a young lady, Mr Tomy claims Afiba had saved a very huge amount from her small business and was very wowed when he saw first her account balance.

After her national service, she moved into the breeding of dogs and also started a travel agency.