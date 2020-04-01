- Advertisement -

Tema-based rapper Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has opened up on when next he plans to have another collaboration with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In an Instagram interview with 4syte TV, Sarkodie who is currently locked up in Donald Trump’s United States due to the outbreak of Coronavirus was asked when Ghanaians should be expecting another collaboration with Shatta Wale.

In sark’s response, he stated that in his life he has never forced anyting and as such wouldn’t force to have a collaboration with Shatta Wale.

According to him, if a collaboration between him and Shatta Wale is supposed to happen then it has to be organic and not as if he forced himself into getting a collaboration done.

Not only did Sarkodie talk about himself and Shatta as he also took time out to talk about the coronavirus and how he is happy about the locked down in Ghana by the President.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale after serving Ghanaians with ‘Dancehall Commando and Megye wu girl’ fell out and have been dissing each other on social media.