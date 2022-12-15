A mysterious bottle found underwater with names written on paper and tied to a knife has caused a ritual scare.

Many have expressed apprehension at the sight of the material which looked like it was used for occultic purposes.

The bottle was discovered by a diver who could not hide his shock when he saw the material considering that someone could have performed a ritual and dumped it into the water.

A supposed fetish container with names was discovered during a diving trip, as seen in a viral video going around on social media.

The curious diver took his time opening the bottle, which contained roughly six blades with identical characteristics.

One of the documents has the owner’s wishes and aspirations clearly outlined in a lengthy sentence.