type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel accuses Abeiku Santana of trying to sleep with her
Entertainment

Mzbel accuses Abeiku Santana of trying to sleep with her

By Armani Brooklyn
Mzbel accuses Abeiku Santana of trying to sleep with her
- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana’s derogatory remark about Mzbel has given birth to a bloodshed beef on the internet.

The beef between Abeiku Santana and Mzbel started after the ace radio presenter described the ’16 years’ hitmaker as an old artiste who is no more relevant.

Abeiku Santana’s unfortunate comments about Mzbel followed after an upcoming artiste who performs under the stage name Chief One disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that, he’ll like to have a collaboration with Mzbel.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar shames Mzbel for being raped thrice

After Chief One’s revelation that he wants to earnestly collaborate with Mzbel, Abeiku Santana expressed his shock and disappointment in Chief One for ignoring all the current hot acts to beg for collaboration from Mzbel.

Abeiku Santana’s comments have triggered Mzbel to launch an ambush on him.

In a viral video, pained and angry Mzbel alleged that Abeiku Santana is bitter because she refused to allow him to sleep with her.

As claimed by Mzbel, Abeiku Santana is a very vile and bitter person who’s fond of sabotaging female musicians who refuse to allow him to sleep with them.

In her rants, Mzbel additionally accused Abeiku Santana of driving to the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana ( ECG ) to give them reasons why they shouldn’t use her in a campaign against illegal connections after he heard she was halfway through securing the ambassadorial deal.

In the latter part of the video, Mzbel asserted that Abeiku Santana has been dissing his innocent wife to young girls he wants to sleep with.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Abeiku Santana has ‘chopped’ Felicia Osei – Afia Schwar alleges

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    1mph
    20 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News