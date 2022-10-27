- Advertisement -

Abeiku Santana’s derogatory remark about Mzbel has given birth to a bloodshed beef on the internet.

The beef between Abeiku Santana and Mzbel started after the ace radio presenter described the ’16 years’ hitmaker as an old artiste who is no more relevant.

Abeiku Santana’s unfortunate comments about Mzbel followed after an upcoming artiste who performs under the stage name Chief One disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that, he’ll like to have a collaboration with Mzbel.

After Chief One’s revelation that he wants to earnestly collaborate with Mzbel, Abeiku Santana expressed his shock and disappointment in Chief One for ignoring all the current hot acts to beg for collaboration from Mzbel.

Abeiku Santana’s comments have triggered Mzbel to launch an ambush on him.

In a viral video, pained and angry Mzbel alleged that Abeiku Santana is bitter because she refused to allow him to sleep with her.

As claimed by Mzbel, Abeiku Santana is a very vile and bitter person who’s fond of sabotaging female musicians who refuse to allow him to sleep with them.

In her rants, Mzbel additionally accused Abeiku Santana of driving to the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana ( ECG ) to give them reasons why they shouldn’t use her in a campaign against illegal connections after he heard she was halfway through securing the ambassadorial deal.

In the latter part of the video, Mzbel asserted that Abeiku Santana has been dissing his innocent wife to young girls he wants to sleep with.

