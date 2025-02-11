Mzbel and Charlie Dior mock Rev. Charlotte Oduro over divorce

Ghanaian musician Mzbel and fashion critic Charlie Dior have reacted to the divorce of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Rev. Charlotte Oduro, a couple known for their marriage counseling.

Mzbel took a jab at the situation, posting, “When the marriage counsellor’s marriage is not marriaging… lol.”

Charlie Dior criticized Rev. Oduro’s approach to marriage advice, arguing that she often places the burden on women while ignoring men’s responsibilities.

The couple officially announced their divorce on February 10, 2025, sparking widespread discussions.

Many are now questioning the credibility of Rev. Oduro’s marital teachings.

While some sympathize with her, others believe the situation exposes flaws in her advice on sustaining marriages