type here...
Entertainment

Mzbel and Charlie Dior mock Rev. Charlotte Oduro over divorce

By Kwasi Asamoah
Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Ghanaian musician Mzbel and fashion critic Charlie Dior have reacted to the divorce of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Rev. Charlotte Oduro, a couple known for their marriage counseling.

Mzbel took a jab at the situation, posting, “When the marriage counsellor’s marriage is not marriaging… lol.”

Charlie Dior criticized Rev. Oduro’s approach to marriage advice, arguing that she often places the burden on women while ignoring men’s responsibilities.

The couple officially announced their divorce on February 10, 2025, sparking widespread discussions.

Many are now questioning the credibility of Rev. Oduro’s marital teachings.

While some sympathize with her, others believe the situation exposes flaws in her advice on sustaining marriages

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Most Ghanaian musicians currently sound like Nigerians – Trigmatic

Rev. Charlotte Oduro and ex-husband

Apostle Solomon Oduro divorced Counsellor Charlotte Oduro for another woman – Lady claims

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Teacher commits suicide after lady he sponsored to Canada broke up with him

Body-bag

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways