Songstress Mzbel has sent out an apology to the CEO of defunct UT Bank Mr. Kofi Amoabeng and the leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Rev. Badu Kobi over some comment made about them.

Mzbel in an interview with UTV sent out the unqualified apology to the two personalities in the country.

Speaking about her apology to Mr. Kofi Amoabeng, she revealed that she was sorry to him and his family for people constantly dragging their names into her issues when Kofi Amoabeng is innocent of all the allegations levelled against him.

On the other hand, she pleaded with Rev. Badu Kobi to temper justice with mercy over the comments made by Nana Tornado days ago during their live video.

This was after Nana Tornado alleged that he together with Afia Schwarzenegger have on several occasions visited the house of Badu Kobi to take money just to insult Rev. Owusu Bempah.

“I will like to take the opportunity to apologize to Kofi Amoabeng and the family just because of me he is been dragged into the drama concerning me.He is not a bad person and I have learnt a lot from him. It is never my intention that it will happen like this.”

“Last but not least I will like to apologize to Prophet Badu Kobi. It was because of me that Nana Tornado mentioned his name. It was because of anger that he came to my house to support me because he felt my name was being dragged through the mud. Out of anger, he mentioned Prophet Badu Kobi’s name in a manner that he was not pleased with and issued a letter of retraction and apology.” Mzbel apologized.

Watch the video below:

Mzbel has in the past been rumoured to be in a sexual relationship with the UT bank boss and even the father of her son but she has always maintained that there was nothing going on between them.

On the other hand Prophet Badu Kobi has also filed a lawsuite against Nana Tornado for spewing lies against him.

In the suit sighted by this portal, the man of God asked that Nana Tornado retract his statement made on facebook live or he would be sued for defamation.