Songstress and Presenter Mzbel real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has gone on her knees and has begged actor Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tonardo for forgiveness.

Nana Tornado became tight friends with Mzbel after they both fell out with controversial Afia Schwarzenegger.

The two of them were very close until they started having issues that made them go their separate ways without letting the public know their reason for separation.

Well, Mzbel has taken to social media to ask Nana Tonardo to forgive her since she was careless in the past and has now realized her mistake.

Her post reads: “My brother @kingnanatonardo1 I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister, if u leave me who will be my Supi? Who will i gossip in Ga with, who will ROAR for me when they’re coming after me? Tell me who will make me laugh?

“Please I was careless, give me another chance. Ei my Pastries whose mum will make them, who will love me like u love me?

“I’m sorry ok? Kaashimi Tsakemomi ???.”

See screenshots below: