type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMzbel begs Nana Tonardo for forgiveness
Entertainment

Mzbel begs Nana Tonardo for forgiveness

By Qwame Benedict
Mzbel begs Nana Tornado for forgiveness
Mzbel and Nana tornado
- Advertisement -

Songstress and Presenter Mzbel real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has gone on her knees and has begged actor Emil Woode popularly known as Nana Tonardo for forgiveness.

Nana Tornado became tight friends with Mzbel after they both fell out with controversial Afia Schwarzenegger.

The two of them were very close until they started having issues that made them go their separate ways without letting the public know their reason for separation.

Well, Mzbel has taken to social media to ask Nana Tonardo to forgive her since she was careless in the past and has now realized her mistake.

Her post reads: “My brother @kingnanatonardo1 I’m sorry, please forgive your careless big sister, if u leave me who will be my Supi? Who will i gossip in Ga with, who will ROAR for me when they’re coming after me? Tell me who will make me laugh?

“Please I was careless, give me another chance. Ei my Pastries whose mum will make them, who will love me like u love me?

“I’m sorry ok? Kaashimi Tsakemomi ???.”

See screenshots below:

Mzbel’s post
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
70 %
1.9mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News