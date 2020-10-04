Mzbel breaks silence on Afia Schwarzenegger’s allegations

Musician cum radio presenter Mzbel born Nana Ekua Amoah has finally broken her silence on all the allegations levelled against her by self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwar has been on the case of Mzbel ever since the musician had a fight with actress Tracey Boakye some months ago.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she was prepared to reveal the identity of the ‘Papa No’ but her former boss Fadda Dickson spoke to her which made her to rescind her decision.

In an interview on Neat FM a few days ago, she accused Mzbel of sleeping with men and also snatching and sleeping with her sugar daddy and the mystery man she was caught with by her former husband Abrokwa.

Well, Mzbel has finally broken her silence on the matter and has asked fans and followers if she should respond to Afia Schwar or let sleeping dogs lie.

Taking to her social media page, she posted: “How many of you want me to Reply to the Only bitch in Ghana who borrowed money to pay a man’s groom price because she knows no man will ever love or care about her?”

She captioned the post: “Tomorrow and Tuesday is my off day so I have all the time…

@georgebannerman please don’t vex me, you know I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to tell the world the whole truth just as it ??”

See screenshot of her post below:

In a new development, Afia Schwar has also threatened to go all out if Mzbel dares come out to say anything about all the allegations she leveled against her including telling the whole world how she(Mzbel) wanted her to sleep with Dr Kweku Oteng just to get money to take care of her son.