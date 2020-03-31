Ghanaian songstress turned presenter Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in showbiz as Mzbel has for time without number made it clear she is not a Christian and has been engaging in fights with some pastors.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, Mzbel has once again thrown a subliminal shot at some pastors in the country.

According to Mzbel, Pastors in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus are hiding and not saying they can cure sickness which is killing people around the world.

She continued that all the self-acclaimed men of God are fake and also told Christians to wake up because none of their pastors can heal them as they always claim.

She posted: “Good Morning Mzbelievers, I will like to ask the questions everyone is afraid to ask, Hate me or Love me, that’s you business but LET’S ENGAGE AND SPEAK “TRUTH TO POWER” I’m not here to Baby Seat Your Feelings.

If Churches are being shut down for the purpose of saving lives. Was there a need to have them in the first place?

Even church pastors are waiting for #CORONAVIRUS to clear so that they can continue healing the Sick!

We need to wake up… Nobody can heal the sick, my opinion and I stand to be corrected if need be. If there’s someone you know why is he not going to Hospital and heal the sick as they claim to heal them in churches, #IBelieveInGodWithin not in the Sky and not Fake! So far no one came out to save Lives, that’s because they are all Fake”

